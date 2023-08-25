Seniors struggle to find housing in Cadillac

An already strapped housing market in Cadillac, seems to be getting worse for older people in the community.

The Cadillac Community Development Director, John Wallace, said the housing shortage is impacting everyone but some of the hardest hit right now are seniors.

Cadillac has been struggling to deal with the limited housing and aging baby boomers seem to be having an increasingly hard time because of it.

Wallace said the lack of housing for seniors has gotten worse over the years.

“As they age out, they’re looking for ways to either age in place or they’re looking to downsize into condominiums or apartments, things like that. And we don’t have ready to go options on those in those types of housing,” said Wallace.

The lack of developers wanting to build more housing in the area is adding to the challenge.

“They might be able to make a profit in the very high-end communities, say, you know, Grand Rapids or Traverse City. But cities like Cadillac or any number of the smaller cities throughout the state; to go into those communities and make money, it’s really not that feasible,” said Wallace.

Limited new development makes a tight housing market, even tighter. Wallace said seniors unable to downsize, means more houses will not be able to go on the market for others looking to find a home.

“If we don’t have the units for them to move into now, that process is being delayed quite a bit. So, we have formed an Ad Hoc committee, housing committee in the city, and there’s probably eight or ten members of that committee. And right now, we’re looking at what other people are doing,” said Wallace.

Wallace said the City is working with Housing North, trying to bridge the financial gap and attract developers.

But as it stands now, according to the director of the Cadillac Housing Commission, Carrie VanderMolen, a lot of senior housing developments have wait lists that goes out years, not months.

“Right now, we have a wait list of about 2 to 4 years. The only way you could get to the top of the list is if you were a veteran,” said VanderMolen.

9&10 News checked in with the New Hope Center Shelter. Case manager, Michelle Munn, said the shelter has seen an increase in retired people in their shelter in the past six months.