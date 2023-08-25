Northern Michigan man facing charges after burning himself at Yellowstone

The U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Wyoming, said this week that Jason Wicks, 49, of Hillman, was arraigned in federal court on Aug. 23 on criminal charges of off-trail travel in a Yellowstone National Park thermal area and that he burned himself while in the area.

Officials said Wicks was under the influence of alcohol or drugs to the degree he was a danger to himself or others.

Wicks pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Advertisement

As part of the conditions for release, Wicks is banned from Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Parks until the criminal charges are resolved. This incident remains under investigation, officials said. A trial date has not been set.

In a statement, Yellowstone National Park officials said that the ground in hydrothermal areas is fragile and thin, and there is scalding water just below the surface. Therefore, everyone must remain on boardwalks and trails and exercise extreme caution around Yellowstone’s thermal features.

Learn more about safety in thermal areas at https://www.nps.gov/yell/planyourvisit/safety.htm.