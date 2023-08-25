Learning to slay dragons of life with book honoring author’s father

Pancakes for Roger - A Mentorship for Slaying Dragons is a book written by Susan Combs after he father passed away from cancer.

As her father Roger’s caregiver, it saddened her when his request to eat pancakes could not be granted. After he passed away, she went out and had pancakes. She told others her story and it soon inspired her to say “have some pancakes for Roger.”

A book that was difficult to write, full of emotion from the loss of her father is now a recognized book that proceeds are used to support Missouri School of Law Veterans Clinic and it’s Veteran’s Affairs claims.

The books is a reminder that we can help each other by sharing wisdom about life’s experiences.

We had the chance to hear from Susan, where you can learn more about her and her father’s story.