Haley’s Hot Takes: Scooter Braun, Babies, and More!

Big drama in the music world! Scooter Braun is being dropped by multiple artists this past week. Musicians like Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato are saying goodbye to Braun as a manager. The big rumor is that his biggest star Justin Bieber is also trying to leave!

Lauryn Hill is reuniting with the Fugees on her U.S. leg of the tour this fall. This is super excited as they will perform many hits from her 1998 hip hop album, “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill”.

A lot of baby news this week! Rihanna and her partner ASAP Rocky have welcomed their second son. This was also an exciting week for Serena Williams who welcomed her second daughter named Adira River Ohanian.

For new music Friday, we have two new songs from Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus! Selena’s song is a fun up-best song called “Single Soon” and Miley’s reflects on her past. That one is called “Used to Be Young”.

