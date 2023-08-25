Communities in Schools helping Northwest Michigan to get resources outside the classroom

Communities in Schools is a national organization with a chapter in Northwest Michigan. The organization focuses on providing resources to students outside the classroom, which can help them inside the classroom.

Each community faces different needs but CIS provides family activities to help build relationships. They also provide resources to fight hunger and support hygiene.

Amy Burk, the executive director for the Northwest Chapter, tells us about the power of the service, the recent funding they received to expand into more schools, and how to donate your support.



