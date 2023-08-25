Cedar Polka Fest drawing people in by providing authentic Polish experience

The 41st Cedar Polka Fest is underway, and festival co-chair Lisa Rossi-Brett says its much more than just a heritage event.

“Well, a lot of people don’t realize that the the Polka Fest - although we’re a Polish heritage event and it’s about food and dancing and, of course, drinking - but we’re actually we’re a community support group. All of the money that we raise goes to area nonprofits and charities,” she said.

RELATED: Leelanau County setting up for 41st annual Cedar Polka Fest

Advertisement

For a lot of people, what draws them in is the authentic Polish experience.

“I think it’s just great whether all the Polish people come together and share the culture, you know, the food, religion, the custom-made cups, you know, all kinds of folk stuff, music ... you know, to learn to teach other people how to enjoy Poland,” said one food truck owner.

“I come straight from Poland, and ... it’s really like being back home,” one person said.

There are plenty of good foods on the menu - Polish cherry sausage, chicken, pulled pork, mashed potatoes, Traverse City cherry lemonade - but there’s always a top seller.

Advertisement

Pierogis.

The Cedar Polka Fest runs through Sunday.