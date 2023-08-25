BATA announces sale of Cass Road headquarters in Traverse City

The Bay Area Transportation Authority’s Board of Directors on Friday said they are selling the agency’s current operations center at 3233 Cass Road, Traverse City, Garfield Township. The sale is in preparation for BATA to move into a new headquarters facility in 2024 currently being built on Hammond Road.

The Cass Road property was listed for $1.9 million on July 12, 2023, and BATA’s Board received two offers. One offer was for $2.1 million from LCR Properties of Michigan, LLC and the other was for $1.93 million from Versa Development LLC.

At a special meeting on Aug. 24, the BATA Board authorized BATA Executive Director Kelly Dunham to execute a purchase agreement for the highest offer received by the deadline. The new owners, Bob and Leslie Roe of Precision Plumbing and Heating Systems, plan to use the property for the future operations center of their local heating, plumbing and electrical business.

Advertisement

“The sale of BATA’s current headquarters is the next positive step as we continue our transition into a new state-of-the-art transit facility next summer,” said Kelly Dunham, BATA executive director.

“This is an exciting time for our region, and the sale of this property sets the stage to continue to grow and meet the expanding needs of public transit in our community,” said Richard Cochrun, BATA’s board chairperson.

BATA will continue to occupy the Cass Road facility until September 2024. Proceeds from the sale of this property will contribute to the cost of BATA’s new headquarters facility.