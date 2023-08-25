9&10 weather team’s guide to clouds

Kelvin-Helmholtz cloud formations look like waves on the ocean, the way they curl. They are the result of winds blowing in different directions and speeds. They can be a sign of instability, but they often don't last long. By Savannah Elkins Shelf clouds form on the leading edge of strong cold fronts. They are mostly ahead of storms that form along them. It is a visible display of approaching cold air. Storms can produce their own "mini" cold fronts where you will see a shelf cloud. By Chuck Becker A mixture of stratocumulus clouds and stratus clouds Drone Sights and Sounds: Cloud Formations over Missaukee County

Have you ever gazed at the sky and watched the clouds float by? It can be a peaceful experience, or it can be nerve-wracking if you’re scanning for dangerous weather. Either way, clouds are a part of daily life.

Clouds are a great indicator of what’s going on above us in the atmosphere, showing us where there is the most moisture and how the air is moving as the clouds evolve. There is a long list of specific types of clouds including sub-types that show us these things, but to keep it simple, we’ll just talk about the main types you’ll encounter the most.

The three main types of clouds are cirrus, cumulus and stratus.

Because clouds are the product of condensation, the level in the atmosphere where they form depends on the level where the dew point temperature meets the air temperature - which leads to condensation. Depending on conditions, clouds can be high or low, and more than one type of cloud layer can be present at a time!

The highest clouds are cirrus. They are the white, wispy clouds. Because they form up to over 20,000 feet high, they are made of ice crystals, which give them their wispy look.

Cirrus can then be sub-categorized as cirrostratus and cirrocumulus.

Stratus clouds are the clouds you see on a mostly overcast day and are not tall. They are more of a blanket of the sky. Nimbostratus are the ones you’ll see when it’s raining and overcast. Stratus type clouds can form at any level, but the plain stratus usually have a base of between 0 feet (fog) and 6,500 feet high.

Cumulus clouds are the soft fluffy clouds. They come as fair weather clouds and are in many forms, including their more aggressive form, cumulonimbus. Cumulonimbus clouds are ones with lightning and rain.

A key thing to remember for both cumulonimbus and nimbostratus is that it’s not a nimbus cloud unless there’s rain.

Clouds termed with the prefix alto occur as altocumulus, altocirrus and altostratus, meaning they form in the middle atmosphere (between 6,500 feet and 20,000 feet) but take on the form of any of the types.

The gallery above only shows some of the clouds you might see, but there are so many other formations of clouds that can be noticed! Some clouds, not included in the gallery, only form in certain parts of the world as well.



