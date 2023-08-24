Tap your toes at Bluegrass By the Bay concerts in Petoskey

Bluegrass by the Bay is featuring a list of artists performing at area parks. The musical venues began on Aug. 23 with events scheduled through Aug. 26.

Bluegrass is welcoming to everyone, as a music that is energetic, full of harmony and souls stirring.

Matthew Kacergis from Great Lakes Center for the Arts and Caroline Barlow from Blissfest Music Organization sit with us to tell us about the music and fun filled events.

Events will be happening at Pennsylvania Park in Petoskey, Lavender Hill Farms and other venues in the Petoskey region.











