Pilot program at Ferris State University allowing pets on campus

Students at Ferris State University moved back to campus on Thursday, and this year Ferris is trying out a pilot program where they will allow students to bring their pets to campus.

Pets are allowed on the second floor of Cramer Hall. The university says so far, they have 30 students bringing a cat or dog.

Other pets that are welcome are lizards or snakes, as long as there isn’t any live feeding.

“We really do want students to feel comfortable, less homesick, and more engaged in the community and animal allows you to do that. You have to go outside to walk your dog. You have to take care of your cat,” said Lisa Ortiz, Director of Housing and Residence Life at Ferris State University. “So it’s that opportunity to ensure that our students know there’s something waiting for them.”

FSU picked Cramer Hall because there’s no carpeting in the rooms or hallways.

They also ask students only to bring pets they’ve had for at least six months.