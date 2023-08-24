Overdose Awareness Day ceremony remembers those we have lost

National Overdose Awareness Day takes place on Aug. 31 across the country to raise awareness for those lost and for those fighting addiction.

Families will gather at the Botanic Garden at Historic Barns Park in Traverse City Thursday for a ceremony to honor those that are no longer with us.

The purpose of this ceremony is to continue to honor the memory of those lost but also to hopefully inspire others dealing with similar struggles to seek help and receive treatment. Everyone is welcome to this free event, particularly those in recovery and striving for recovery.

