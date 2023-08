The Michigan State Police Lakeview Post in Montcalm County is asking for help locating Cassondra Wetherbee.

Cassondra is 41-years-old, 5″6″, 140 pounds, and has green eyes.

Family members believe she may be in danger and in the Jacksonville, FL. area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the MSP Lakeview Post at 989-352-8444.