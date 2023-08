Animals in a zoo can be of concern to many people, worrying about their behavior outside of their natural habitat.

At the John Ball Zoo in Grand Rapids, Erin Malonely works with animal husbandry. Animal Husbandry is a branch of agriculture that helps with day-to-day care and raising animals.

Erin works with the animals in “animal enrichment” programs to help them be comfortable and allows the animals to act like they would in the wild.