Kalkaska Co. deputies say they tracked down trailer that left a trail of stolen goods, including a washer and stove

The Kalkaska County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that they solved a theft case thanks to the help of the public.

At 9:17 a.m. on Aug. 22, Kalkaska Central Dispatch received a call from a person in Orange Township who said they were following a vehicle and trailer, which had been parked at a neighbor’s residence on East Trail SE.

The caller suspected the people in the vehicle of breaking and entering into the residence, deputies said.

Advertisement

The caller also said that items were continuously falling from the trailer onto the roadway, including a washer, dryer, stove and numerous other metal objects.

After approximately three miles, the caller stopped following the vehicle due to poor road conditions on Mitchell Road near Spencer Road. Kalkaska deputies were then able to locate a vehicle matching the same description. It was at a residence on Cycle Path Lane near the intersection of Hardwood Lane.

After obtaining a search warrant, deputies said they found numerous stolen items at the residence, including a vehicle, tools, tires and rims, archery equipment and more.

The Kalkaska County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the initial caller as well as residents on East Trail SE who aided the investigation.