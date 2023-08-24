Families in Maui get money hand delivered thanks to the help of Northern Michigan and others

Sharina Husted lives in Cadillac but is from the island of Maui, where some of her family still resides. She recently traveled back to Maui to help those affected by the devastating fires.

Sharina said thanks to people in Northern Michigan who are donating, Grace Bible Church Maui is able to provide people with resources to continue working to rebuild.

“We were able to help a carpenter who lost everything in the fire including his tools but still had jobs to do here on the island. We were able to go to Home Depot and purchase everything that he needs, he still has work and was in tears when we were able to come alongside him and help,” said Husted, the executive director of the church.

But day by day, needs change for the people of Maui. The biggest need is getting funds into the hands of families.

“Five hundred dollars per family, and that barely scratches the surface of their need. It’s more of a gesture of letting them know that we love them, and it provides for a few days of necessities,” she said.

Jonavan Asato, senior pastor of Grace Bible Church Maui, said even if people can’t help by donating, there are other ways to help.

“I think that in this stage of the crisis, don’t underestimate the power of prayer. Pray for our first responders, pray for our pastors, pray for the people who lost their homes, people who are still missing their loved ones and hoping that they are going to see their loved ones again,” Asato said.

You can donate directly to those in Maui through Grace Bible Church at this link.