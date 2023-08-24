Emmi’s Closet soon to open Emmi’s Bridal Boutique in Cadillac

Dorri Dodson is the owner of Emmi’s Closet in downtown Cadillac. The shop offers an array of clothing for all different fashion styles in the community. While Dorri always wanted to own her own business, she started the consignment shop for her daughter.

“I have a 14-year-old daughter. Her name is Emmi and that’s who we named the store after. She is not a huge fan of school, so we felt like we should probably consider doing something to give her a good foundation for her future. And the opportunity was there for a consignment store. So that is how this came about,” Dorri said.

When Emmi turns 18, the store will become her own. Until then, she is taking business courses and completing high school.

“I personally grew up very poor, so I wanted to have something much better for Emmi’s future. And when this became available, it was perfect opportunity, and it was a perfect fit for what we were looking for” Dorri said.

Emmi said that she’s grateful that her mom started this journey for her and although it’s still four years away, she’s counting down to when it’s all hers.

“I really appreciate it because she knows how much I hate school and I don’t want to go to college or anything like that. So, I really appreciate how she put all of this time and effort into it so that I can have a good foundation for when I’m 18,″ Emmi said.

The store has been open for a little over a year now, but Emmi’s closet is continuing to grow.

“So, I did some research, and the research showed that Cadillac is central to several communities that need to have a place for the young ladies can go. We have secured a location, and it will be downtown Cadillac. And our opening grand opening day is tentatively scheduled for the 10th of September. It will be all new gowns. There will have some accessories and veils, shoes, things like that,” Dorri said.

Dorri said it will be a warm, inviting place for brides and their crew to come feel welcome and to take their time to make their decision for that day.

“I’m pretty excited because it’ll help out the community too, because we don’t have very many shops on bridal shops around here. We have to drive like an hour and a half each way to get to just one bridal shop,” said Emmi.

Keep your eyes peeled for the arrival of Emmi’s Bridal Boutique this Fall!

Shop Emmi’s Closet online here



