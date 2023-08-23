Twin brothers from Houghton Lake, 1 other charged in home-invasion crime spree

Twin brothers wanted in connection with a 2022 crime spree in Roscommon and Missaukee counties were captured in Florida and charged in Roscommon County, officials said Wednesday. In addition, a woman previously arrested was charged in the same case.

A team of investigators from the Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office, the Denton Township Police Department, Michigan State Police and the Missaukee County Sheriff’s Office investigated multiple home invasions and breaking-and-entering complaints across Roscommon and Missaukee counties in 2022.

Investigators executed a search warrant on Dec. 13, 2022, at a home in Roscommon Township. Investigators said they recovered more than 200 items of stolen property from numerous incidents in both counties. The suspects - Michelina Gerard, Kevin Bennett and Kyle Bennett - were not home at the time, officials said.

Advertisement

Gerard, 26, of Houghton Lake, later surrendered to investigators, and she was arrested on April 23, 2023, and charged with conducting criminal enterprises and conspiracy to conduct criminal enterprises.

The Bennetts, who are twins, age 36, of Houghton Lake, were located by U.S. Marshals in Marion County, Florida, and arrested. They were taken back to Roscommon and were sent to Roscommon County Jail on Aug. 16, 2023.

Investigators are working on 30 separate incidents involving home invasions from 2022 in Roscommon and Missaukee counties, and officials believe there are additional cases that were not reported. Officials request that anyone who believes they were a victim to call the Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office at 989-275-5101.







