Steve “Omelette” Normandin shares his Colorectal Cancer journey.

When popular local radio host Steve “Omelette” Normandin first reached the age in which the American Cancer Society recommends that you get screened for colorectal cancer, he did not put much stock into the standard examination, he felt fine!

But when a routine exam led to some startling red flags, Omelette decided it was time to get screen, just in case. Luckily enough for all of us, he followed through and the doctors found a large polyp that contained active cancer cells. But because Omelette got his screening, the doctors were able to remove the cancerous polyp before it spread the cancer to his body.

We have the joy of listening to Steve “Omelette” Normandin’s voice every weekday morning because he got a colorectal cancer screening, even when he felt just fine. Although many people believe that everyone should begin their screenings at 55, the American Cancer Society has updated this information to instead recommend anyone over the age of 45 get screened due to alarming trends in younger people developing colorectal cancer.

For more information visit the American Cancer Society website or visit the Colon Cancer research page on Munson Healthcare.



