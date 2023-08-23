Roscommon man arrested for sexual assault of child

Jeremy Heisler

The Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that a Roscommon man has been arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a child.

On Aug. 15, the Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into a complaint of a man assaulting a 13-year-old. Investigators from the sheriff’s office worked with the Northern Michigan Children’s Assessment Center on the case.

On Aug. 18, a 44-year-old Roscommon man, Jeremy Heisler, was charged with five counts of criminal sexual conduct, the sheriff’s office said.

Advertisement

Heisler was arraigned in the 82nd District Court in Roscommon.

The investigation is ongoing, and officials believe Heisler may have attacked others. If you have more information, you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 989-275-5101.



