Partial body advisory issued for Zorn Park beach

The Health Department of Northwest Michigan (HDNW) issued a partial body advisory for Zorn Park in Harbor Springs, Emmet County on Wednesday morning. The advisory is posted at the beach.

A water sample collected Tuesday showed an E. coli level of 387.3 per 100 milliliters, which requires limited water use based on Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) water quality standards. The beach is at 151 E. Bay Street in Harbor Springs.

Levels testing between 301 and 1,000 per 100 ml qualify for partial body contact advisories, based on EGLE standards. With a partial body contact, wading, paddling and fishing are considered safe.

The beach is being resampled later Wednesday. Results will be shared with the public on Thursday.



