Michigan Supreme Court declines to pick up two controversial cases out of Traverse City

The Michigan Supreme Court ruled Monday on two controversial cases impacting Traverse City, making the future clearer for the FishPass Project and how the city measures buildings.

The state’s high court declined to take up both of the cases, after they moved up to the Michigan Court of Appeals.

The tall building ruling allows the city to keep measuring the height of buildings the way they have been, without including rooftop structures.

Now that the state’s high court has refused to hear the case, last year’s Michigan Court of Appeals decision will stand, and the city can keep measuring buildings at the roofline.

Meanwhile, the ruling on the FishPass allows it to move forward. It means the Union Street Dam in downtown Traverse City will soon be replaced.

The Michigan Supreme Court declined to hear the case on FishPass after the court of appeals ruled last year that a public vote was not required for the project to begin. That decision leaves the Court of Appeals ruling in place.

The decision by the Michigan Supreme Court to not pick up those two court cases has both sides reacting Tuesday.

Amy Shamroe, Traverse City’s Mayor Pro Tem, said Michigan’s Supreme Court decision to not pick up the two court cases is great news.

“We’re very pleased that the court ruling finally has happened because what it did was this was them saying, we’re not even going to hear the appeals case in front of us. There’s nothing here of merit for us to pick it up, " said Shamroe.

Shamroe said it reaffirms that the city is following the proper procedure.

“Both of these cases have cost us money and time as a city, especially fish pass cost us money because we had grant money waiting, we had crews waiting, we had all of you know, we have Army Corps of Engineers involved in this project and all of that has been put on hold while we waited for the confirmation to go forward,” said Shamroe.

But Traverse City attorney, Jay Zelenock, who represents clients on the other side of the two court cases, said it wasn’t a total win for the city.

“In both cases, the courts, both our local courts and the Court of Appeals recognize the enforceability of charter provisions that allow the people to retain the right to vote, rather than allowing a commissioner or a government official to make the decisions in their entirety. That’s why we had a vote on the case last November. And I think that’s critically important,” said Zelenock.

Zelenock said the court ruled on the facts of the FishPass case and not the underlying rules of the charter provision.

“The court decided these facts weren’t enough to require a vote, but there was nothing in the court’s decision that in any way suggested that a charter provision requiring a vote before disposing of or modifying or altering parkland couldn’t be enforced,” said Zelenock.