House damaged in morning fire in Marion

Around 8:40 a.m. Wednesday, the Marion Fire Department got a phone call of a structural fire in the 600 block of West Hamming.

Officials also said they received reports of people trying to escape from the home.

Once they arrived, the department saw that power lines also were on fire, and they had to wait to begin to put out the structure fire, officials said.

Advertisement

Once the fire department was able to fight the fire, it was out in 30 minutes, they reported.

The Marion Fire Department contacted Michigan State Police to send a fire investigator to the scene to help determine the cause of the fire. MSP officials arrived around 11:30 a.m.

We will update this story as we learn more.