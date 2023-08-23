Ferris State University Early Childhood Center making it easier for parents to get degrees

The new Ferris State University Early Learning Center is complete and ready to welcome infants to five-year-olds.

The center moved from the bottom floor of Bishop Hall to its own building.

“My educators are like the heart and soul of our program, so giving them the space to be able to fully encompass everything they can do and making it more efficient for them has really, really helped a lot,” said Lori Johnson, Manager of Ferris State University Early Learning Center.

Advertisement

A bigger building means they can have more children, jumping enrollment numbers from 50 to 80.

“The other big thing is the security. This is a standalone building, and we have put in some great security measures all around the building from the front doors to the back doors; everything is secure,” explained Johnson.

The center is for children of faculty, students and community members.

“It’s important for them to be able to have a safe place for their children to be so that they can concentrate on their studies and get what they need,” said Johnson.

Advertisement

They also have a family support specialist to help parents succeed.

“If parents are supported, and their children are supported, which helps the family unit and all involved,” explained Ally Bennett, Family Support Specialist at Ferris State University Early Learning Center. “I help with finding community resources, various resources, helping them with child development, as well as helping them find the resources for themselves to better obtain a better degree or education.”

The Early learning center opens on Monday.