Car crash in East Bay Township leaves 2 dead, 2 injured

The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s office said that two people are dead while another two are injured after a car crossed the center line and hit another car in East Bay Township.

The sheriff’s office said that they responded to a two-car crash near the intersection of Hammond Road and Chartwell Drive in East Bay Township around 5:10 p.m. From the information deputies gathered at the scene, they believe that an eastbound blue SUV crossed the centerline and hit a westbound black pickup truck.

Deputies said that the two people in the blue SUV were pronounced dead at the scene while the people in the black pick up truck, a 51-year-old man and 20-year-old man were transported to the nearest hospital with serious injuries.

The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the crash.