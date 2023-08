The Huffman Basketball Camp is back in Traverse City Hosting their three day trainings.

The camp began on Monday and has already practiced with 3rd through 8th grade athletes.

Huffman Basketball sessions and camps are taught by long-time professionals and coaches at the highest level.

Today high schoolers will be trained on footwork patterns, dribbling, shooting, and so much more.

Our On The Road Crew, Braulis and Jeremy are in Traverse City seeing what sessions will be like today.