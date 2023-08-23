Skip to Main
2-year-old boy killed by SUV at Holland State Park

HOLLAND (AP) — A 2-year-old Indiana boy has died after he was struck by an SUV at a state park in Western Michigan, police said.

Investigators said the Elkhart, Indiana, boy ran across a road at Holland State Park on Tuesday evening and was struck by an SUV driven by a 57-year-old Ohio resident.

Deputies with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office were called to the park along Lake Michigan’s coastline around 7 p.m. about an injured child, the Holland Sentinel reported.

Witnesses, paramedics and other first responders provided the toddler with medical aid before he was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries, police said.

Tuesday’s deadly accident remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office. The boy’s name has not been released by authorities.


