Almost 100 years ago an act was committed in Bath, Michigan that was so violent it’s still the most deadly attack on a school in America to this day, claiming 46 lives.

That act of violence was committed by a man named Andrew Kehoe, who wired the building with dynamite and set the timer to go off at 8:45 a.m. on May 18th, the last real school day of the year.

Videographer Josh Monroe takes us back to that day in 1927 in part one of this three part special presentation.