Students in Northern Michigan return to school

Northern Michigan students are getting ready for the upcoming school year with many starting over the next few weeks. For one school district in Missaukee County, students are already back in the classroom.

Lake City Area Schools in Missaukee County made the return to school on Monday. The district said they wanted to start earlier than later, and they are ready for an amazing year.

Social Worker Cara Strom is returning for her third year. She said she thinks students are happy to be back.

“I think they look forward to the routine. They know when they walk to these doors that they are loved beyond anything we can, we can give them. They’re like ready to be back. And I think they missed us just as much as we missed them,” said Strom.

Superintendent Dr. Tim Hejnal said the district, who employees about 120 people, are ready with just a couple of positions to fill.

“So having professionals fill that role starting from the beginning is huge. We’ve had this in the past where teachers have joined midyear or even a couple of weeks after, and they’re fighting to regain that control,” said Hejnal.

Hejnal said the district has contracted out with Dean Transportation for their 12 bus routes, but they are also keeping an eye on Lansing.

“This year, the legislature has earmarked some transportation money. We’re unsure what that will be like, what our share of that will be, and not to get into the politics of all these pieces. But we’re watching,” said Hejnal.

They also have a school resource officer that will be patrolling the schools, but say the best security is making students feel like they belong.

“If they have that deep of a connection to staff members and fellow students, that really is our best safeguard against one of our own students having an incident like that,” said Hejnal.