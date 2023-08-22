State police solve Otsego Co. theft, then quickly solve 6 more cases

Gabriel Benjamin Murphy

On Aug. 14, a trooper from the Michigan State Police Gaylord Post was sent to investigate a breaking-and-entering at a business in Bagley Township. The business reported the loss of nearly $6,000 dollars of equipment and supplies stolen from a trailer on their property.

The trooper searched the area and located another business with a camera facing the roadway near the venue. He contacted the asset protection officer and was able review footage and saw a man casing the business next door.

State police said the area behind the venue is known for occasionally housing homeless encampments, and the trooper checked the area and located a path through the woods that he said had signs of the theft. The trooper searched the area and said he found a tent with a tarp covering all the stolen property, along with items from five other businesses.

Advertisement

The trooper was able to identify the suspect by personal items left at the camp, state police said. The suspect is 19-year-old Gabriel Benjamin Murphy from Prudenville, and he was arrested later that evening by the Gaylord City Police Department.

Through the course of the investigation, troopers solved seven B&E’s and recovered $16,317 of stolen equipment and merchandise.

Murphy was arraigned in the 87-A District Court in Otsego County.



