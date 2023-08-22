Spice up your food with the Grand Traverse Sauce Company

There are two people in Northern Michigan that you can thank for adding a little flavor and spice to your meals. Billy Johnson and Bob Witt are longtime friends who now co-own the Grand Traverse Sauce Company.

They originally bought the company out of bankruptcy and adjusted some of the original sauces to make them into what they are today. Their ingredients are locally sourced, and the peppers are grown right here in Michigan.

The Grand Traverse Sauce Company offers two drink mixes and 11 sauces to choose from. Whether you are looking for extra spice or just some extra flavor, there’s a sauce for you!

The company cooks 6 days a week and they make everything by hand. Which means not only does it taste good, but it’s made well too, without any preservatives or dyes.

“It’s gone from just a ‘hey, farmers market. You see this in your local grocery store’ to, ‘okay, we’re rolling into big names like Meijer and Horrocks.’ A lot of a lot of neat things are happening and the growth is just exponential and just keep rolling and rolling, rolling everyday,” said Johnson.

Our Lifestyle Reporter Rachel Rademacher shares more of their story and also takes us into the kitchen to see how the sauce is made.