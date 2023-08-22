Over 3,000 students displaced ahead of going back to school due to wildfires in Maui

There are over 3,000 students that no longer have their schools in Lahaina.

Sharina Husted has spent the past week seeing the devastation across Maui for herself.

One of the most pressing needs that’s emerged is the challenge faced by 3,000 kids and teens who no longer have a place to go to school.

The plan by local leaders is to transfer those students to central Maui, but only a few hundred have made that journey so far.

“The reason for that is because families are being shuffled around starting first at the shelters, then into people’s homes, and now in hotels, and I think with all of that chaos, they are not looking for another transition, they want to keep their family’s home and their kids close,” says Husted.

But that’s just one factor in what’s become a complicated situation for many families.

“Another reason is that they have to drive 45 minutes from Lahaina to central Maui to get to a school and they have to travel, there is only one road that comes into central Maui, they have to travel through all of the devastation of their homes and I think that is a tragic thing for a kids daily to have to do, driving a home and seeing the destruction of what used to be their home,” says Husted.

The impact is also being felt in the world of high school sports.

“The athletic schedule is crazy because we no longer have certain teams. So having to adjust that and change that and maybe extend an athletic season,” she said.

A season and a school year that will now be much different.

“The hundreds of kids that have come into the school system here in central Maui have also created a huge amount of navigating for our teachers figuring out how to have packed classrooms and how to catch kids up to speed on what’s going on,” says Husted.

And as easy as it may be for us to say why don’t they just bring schools in; it isn’t that easy.

“Everyone is navigating, I asked why we can’t just add more classrooms or bring portables in to be able to accommodate the students and there are a lot of reasons why we can’t do that so right now it’s packing up the classrooms, and making room for the students coming in and continuing to do what we can do here,” says Husted.

