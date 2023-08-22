New partnership in Traverse City to combat the firefighter shortage

A new partnership was announced on Tuesday in hopes to address a growing problem in Northern Michigan.

Fire departments have been dealing with a shortage of firefighters for years, but they may have found a solution.

Northwestern Michigan College and the Northwest Michigan Regional Fire Training Center are teaming up. They’re launching a new program to help people become firefighters and earn college credits.

“This will help, like a high school student trying to figure out what they want to do. A lot of people want to help their community. They don’t know how to do that so that they can stay here in the Traverse City area. Now they get that training,” explained Chief Bill Parker, Blair Township Department.

Students who complete Firefighter One and Two courses and EMT training will get 28 credit hours towards an associate’s degree at NMC.

“We don’t want to duplicate services. We have some really strong partners and organizations up here that are already doing a really great job. So what we have to do is recognize those strengths,” said Jason Slade, Vice President for Strategic Initiatives at NMC.

“Being able to stay here in the community, you grow up here to get your training here and then work here is nothing better than to help those that want to get in this career,” added Chief Parker.

For more information on the partnership, enrollment details and upcoming classes, click here or contact Chief Parker at bparker@nwrtc-tc.org