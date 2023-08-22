Leelanau County setting up for 41st annual Cedar Polka Fest

It’s almost time to dance the weekend away in Leelanau County.

The 41st annual Cedar Polka Fest kicks off Thursday and goes until Sunday. People can come out to enjoy polish food and, of course, polka music.

All of the money raised during the event goes directly back into the community.

Set up for the festivities hasn’t been easy with the weather from last week, but organizers have been determined to bring the fun.

“The music, whether you love polka, don’t know if you love polka, don’t like polka at all. It’s just such a great atmosphere. Our dance floor is full all the time. And let’s face it, at 10:00 at night, everybody knows how to polka,” Lisa Rossi-Brett, the co-char of the Cedar Polka Fest, said.

The Cedar Polka Fest is one of the last of its kind in the country.

