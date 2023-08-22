Kinship Care: What does the future hold?

The Michigan Kinship Care Coalition is working towards expanding the support offered to children in the foster system to all foster children, even when the child is adopted through Kinship Care. Unfortunately, the way the system currently works is that once a family member steps up to care for a child, all of the support and programs that exist are no longer available.

There is a Kinship Peer meeting on August 24th from 1:30pm until 2:30 pm EST in Manistee located at 401 River Road in the West Shore Community College Building.

You can also find more information on the Michigan Kinship Care Coalition Facebook page.