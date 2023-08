Blake is an energetic 11-year-old who loves to play outside and be creative.

He loves to swing the most of all, but also enjoys coloring, drawing, and build creations.

When he’s not playing off his energy, he enjoys learning at school and loves math the most.

Blake hopes to find a family that will continue to nurture his caring and joyous nature.

