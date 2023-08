Grand Traverse County parks are seeing many changes and improvements-6:45

Locals parks and nature centers in Grand Traverse county are undergoing construction or will be soon.

Parks are seeing better parking areas, paint jobs, and removal of invasive species.

The parks you’ll be able to see current or future changes at are Maple Bay, VASA Trailhead, Civic Center, Medalie Park, and the Natural Education Reserve.

Our On the Road Crew, Braulis and Jeremy are in Grand Traverse County visiting the parks getting the latest details.