Brown Bag campaign gives hope to those in the foster system

Entering it’s 34th year, the annual Brown Bag campaign represents hope and raises awareness for the needs of foster children. Every child deserves a loving home and family and it is the mission of the Brown Bag campaign to give these children the start to life that they deserve.

The Brown Bag campaign is a annual reminder of the needs faced by children in foster care as well as foster parents. Donations help to pay for items such as a comforting stuffed animal, counseling, school supplies, winter clothing, and learning opportunities.

For more information and on ways that you can support, visit the Brown Bag Campaign website.