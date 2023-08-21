Police dog sniffs out drugs during traffic stop of Manistee woman, state police say

Michigan State Police said Monday that a 28-year-old Manistee woman was arrested for possession of drugs.

On Aug. 18 at 5:02 p.m. while on patrol in Manistee, a trooper from the Michigan State Police Traverse City Post stopped a vehicle driven by a 28-year-old Manistee woman. The vehicle did not have a registration plate, troopers said.

During the traffic stop, a canine team from the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians Public Safety alerted officers to the odor of narcotics in the vehicle, troopers said. Two small foil packages of suspected heroin and fentanyl were found in the driver’s purse, they said. Numerous drug paraphernalia items including a crack pipe and snorting straws with residue also were found in the purse, troopers said.

The driver was arrested and lodged in the Manistee County Jail.

The trooper was assisted by a trooper from the MSP Cadillac Post, an officer from the Manistee City Police Department, and the canine team and officer from the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians Public Safety.