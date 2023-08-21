Pick your own bouquet at Moondance Flower Farm!

The end of summer may be quickly approaching, but there is still plenty of time to head out to Old Mission Peninsula to pick your own flowers to put on display from Moondance Flower Farm.

This year kicked off the first season for Moondance Flower Farm after owners Mark & Lindsay McLaughlin decided to make the move from down-state to Northern Michigan. The flower patch was started by the previous home owner, and the McLaughlin’s decided it would be a great activity to open up to the community. You can come pick your own flowers at any time of day and even check out some fun events they have going on like yoga at the farm!

The U-pick season generally lasts through the end of October to first week of November which means it’s not too late to add some fresh florals to your home or next event!

Our Lifestyle Reporter Rachel Rademacher went out to the farm to check out the U-pick process and learn more about Moondance Flower Farm from Mark and Lindsay.