MSP: 14-day-old twin baby boys missing and endangered in Livonia

Michigan State Police say two twin babies, only 14 days old, are missing and endangered.

The Livonia Police Department issued an Amber Alert for Montana and Matthew two African American boys.

State Police say the boys may be with these two unidentified African American women. Troopers also say the suspected vehicle is this black Jeep Cherokee with chrome trim around the passenger windows.

The boys were only wearing diapers when they went missing.

If you have any information, please call Livonia Police at 734-466-2470 or 911.