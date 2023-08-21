Manton man arrested on drug charges after troopers say they saw open beer during traffic stop

Kurt Von Mueller

Michigan State Police on Monday said that a Manton man was arrested for drug possession after a traffic stop.

On Aug. 16, around 2:45 a.m., troopers from the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post conducted a traffic stop on Mitchell Street near 13th Street in Cadillac.

Troopers said they saw a torch on the lap of a woman who was sitting in the middle of the back seat. She was asked to exit the vehicle.

Advertisement

Kurt Von Mueller, a 28-year-old man from Manton, got out of the vehicle first to allow her to exit, and when he did, troopers said they noticed Mueller had an open can of beer next to him.

Further investigation found Mueller to be in possession of a large amount of drug paraphernalia and a small container of methamphetamine, troopers said.

Mueller was arrested, while the driver and the other two occupants were released.

Mueller was arraigned in the 84th District Court in Wexford County, troopers said.