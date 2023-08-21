Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians hold ribbon cutting ceremony for new low-income housing in Traverse City

Low income housing has been a big topic of discussion in Northern Michigan.

The Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians is doing its part to help their tribe with this crisis. The band held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday for a new housing development in Traverse City.

Sixteen units have been completed with a plan for 173 total units intended for tribal members.

The tribe says the location helps celebrate the cultural heritage and the promise of a brighter future for their people.

“I’m hoping this is just the beginning for not just this property, but elsewhere, too, where we have trust land in the six county service area. What some of us liked was the topography and the potential of having homes here and just what that could do for expanding our tribal housing,” David Arroyo, the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians chairman, said.

Work on the remaining units is expected to be completed sometime in 2024.