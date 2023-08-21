Ferris State University gets ready to welcome in new and returning students

It’s quiet on campus now, but that will all change on Thursday when Ferris State University will stat buzzing with activity.

Move in day at the university starts Thursday morning. It’ll be busy as over 3,000 students will be settling into their new home for the 2023-24 year. And with everyone back on campus, Bulldog Beginnings is kicking off.

Bulldog Beginnings is a series of weeks on campus that helps new and returning students get in touch with resources for a successful colelge experience. It’s also full of fun, offering lots of networking events like speed friending and movies.

Advertisement

“It’s kind of like when you move into a community and you have a welcome wagon that brings you information or brings you resources. It’s the same thing. We’re getting students connected to the university. We’re getting them connected maybe to resources they may not have needed in the past or resources that they didn’t know they need until once they get here, we’re connecting them with other students,” Jeanine Ward-Roof, the vice president for Student Affairs, said.

There will also be a late orientation of Aug. 24 from 9 a.m. to noon for admitted students to get familiar with campus.