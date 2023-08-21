Electric buses coming to some Northern Michigan school districts

Students across Northern Michigan are getting ready to head back to school, and some might be going to and from on a new school bus.

Cadillac Area Public Schools is one of the districts adding an electric bus to their fleet this fall. They’re also working on getting more funding for electric buses in the future.

Consumer’s Energy is working with the district to help cover the cost of the charging stations.

“I think that’s important to districts. They want to save money wherever they can. Electric school busses cost less to power, they have less maintenance costs, less pieces, and parts that need to be replaced and they will run just as well and do the job for our districts across the state,” said Brian Wheeler, Spokesperson for Consumer’s Energy.

Pentwater Public Schools is adding two electric buses this year.

Pellston Public Schools added four electric buses last spring.