Amazing Northern Michigan Homes: Historic lumber baron’s quarters

More than 125 years ago, the home in downtown Cadillac was built on the corner of Chapin and Park streets.

Originally owned by lumber baron Frank Cobbs, he called on the help of architect George Mason to help design and build the 5,500 square foot home.

The home is full of custom work from the tiles to the tapestry. You can find five bedrooms in the home, three of which are master suites with their own bathroom in each.

Find a three car garage, backyard space for a dog run, a porch and elegant garden.

The historic piece has been cared for throughout the years and is a testament to its time.

