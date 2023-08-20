Riverfest in the Sault Ste. Marie taking place this weekend

“We love living where we live and having the opportunity to do this out on the water,”

A day of fun in the Sault Ste. Marie.

The day started out with a 5k run at 8:30 along the waterfront and ended at 4 o’clock with several events wrapping up.

There was a community wisde battleship contest, professional canoe race, bouncy houses for the kids, and so much more.

”Really celebrate this awesome place where we live and what it offers us. This is a great event for families to come out and enjoy the outside, enjoy that fresh air and the recreation that is so beneficial to their mental health,” says Executive Director of Chippewa County Community Foundation, Steve Habusta.

Nearly two dozen volunteers made the event run as smoothly as possible.