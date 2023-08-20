Michigan State Police need your help identifying man and women from hit and run crash

Michigan State Police need your help identifying a man and women who are wanted for a hit and run accident.

The accident took place on Friday in Grand Traverse County.

Officials say that police were dispatched to an offroad vehicle crash in Whitewater Township.

They say that several dirtbike drivers were traveling west on a offroad trail near Bunker Hill rd. and Williamsburg Rd. and once the dirtbikers went over the hill they were confronted with a side-by-side that was traveling east over the same hill.

the first dirtbiker was able to avoid the side-by-side but the second dirtbiker did not avoid it and was struck head on by the side-by-side.

Officials say that the injured rider was assisted by his fellow riders where EMS then transported him to Munson Medical Center.

If you can identify these two in the photo, you are asked to call the Michigan State Police Traverse City Post.

