Traverse City Tourism noticing shorter visits due to economy

Traverse City Tourism says that they have started noticing visitors are keeping their visits shorter, and spending less money.

The reason, they say, is because of travel costs due to inflation. While demand is still large for travel, visitors spending less money lowers the economic impact.

With more people traveling to the area in the summer than winter, it creates a different challenge when it comes to supply and demand.

“That also means we’ve got more inventory year round and the demand’s not always there,” said Traverse City Tourism President and CEO. “We may see some challenges in the fall, winter and spring with more inventory. So we’re going to have to work hard to balance that out and try to keep the demand high with other things like conferences and special events throughout the year”

Traverse City Tourism says they are working to maintain their brand of being “one of the most popular tourist destinations in the country.”



