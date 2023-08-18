Schools ready to fully return to normal even as new COVID strain moves into Northern Michigan

Schools across Northern Michigan are preparing for the new school year, ready to fully return to normal for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Health officials from District Health Department 10 said they’ve recently seen a small rise in COVID-19 cases – which is normal for this time of year – but they said the numbers could increase more with school around the corner.

“A lot of students have started with sports practices and different things like that,” said Dr. Jennifer Morse, medical director of District Health Department 10. “Every September we see increases in things like norovirus or RSV or cold or flu anyways, just because a lot of people start to get together, the weather gets colder and people stay inside more often.”

Advertisement

At Morley Stanwood Community Schools, officials said they’re hoping for a return to normal after the pandemic had them jumping through hoops to keep kids from getting sick, impacting the students’ ability to learn.

Morley Stanwood Supt. Roger Cole said they will be in close contact with District Health Department 10, but there will be no mandatory guidelines such as getting vaccinated.

“If a student or an employee is diagnosed with COVID, we’ll have a protocol for them. But we’re not contact tracing and we’re not sending people home who have been exposed unless they end up with symptoms or a positive test,” Cole said.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday a newly discovered strain of COVID known as BA.2.86. The variant was discovered in multiples countries around the world, including in the U.S. and here in Michigan.

Advertisement

District Health Department 10 advises people to still be careful.

“It still is present. It still is something to be aware of,” Morse said. “Most people (who get COVID) have pretty mild illness, but ... some can end up hospitalized and even causing death.”

Morse and other officials said getting plenty of rest and exercise, and washing hands regularly can help stave off infectious illnesses.