Remembering the history of Marquette at the Maritime Museum

The Marquette Maritime Museum is dedicated to preserving the history of Marquette, Lake Superior, all of the Great Lakes and to remember their submarine veterans.

The Marquette Harbor Lighthouse is the oldest structure in the city of Marquette and is significant in Marquette history.

Prior to the 1890s, Marquette was the premier shipping port for iron ore on the Great Lakes. During that time, the lighthouse helped maintain safe navigation for ships entering Marquette.

However, Lake Superior had its fair share of ship wrecks that the museum has many exhibits of.

Our On The Road Crew, Braulis and Tyler are in Marquette touring the museum and lighthouse.

